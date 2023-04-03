Flying over the Gulf reveals twice as much CO2 than officials state

Gulf of Mexico - The U.S.' main offshore source

The Gulf continues to produce 97 percent of all U.S. offshore oil and gas, making it the nation's main offshore source.

Although there has historically been a discrepancy between reported and observed methane emissions in the basin, this study is thought to be the first to quantify methane (CH 4 ) and carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions as well as pinpoint the primary offenders.

Researchers from the University of Michigan (UM) discovered methane emissions from older platforms closer to land are much higher than those listed in government inventories. Still, they contend that taking a few simple tips might significantly reduce those emissions.

They flew upward and downward in a cylinder pattern around the platforms to make their atmospheric observations, measuring the amounts of CO 2 and CH 4 released.

"What we found is that a certain type of shallow water platform had large methane emissions that elevated total greenhouse gas emissions for the entire Gulf of Mexico," said co-author Eric Kort in a press release, a UM associate professor of climate and space sciences and engineering.

Large multiplatform complexes like this that are close to land, are identified as culprits Alan Gorchov Negron et al.

Such sources are described as "larger "central-hub" multiplatform complexes that gather oil and gas from smaller production platforms for processing. As a result of direct venting into the environment or discharges from tanks and other equipment, sampling revealed that these produce more methane than was anticipated.