Future flying robots could be inspired by the aerodynamics of gliding snakes

'Undulations' encourage lift

A team of researchers from the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech explored the lift production mechanism of flying snakes, which undulate (or expand) side to side as they descend from the tops of trees to the ground.

This unique trait enables them to avoid predators or move rapidly and effectively glide for long distances, as much as 25 meters from a 15-meter tower.

The researchers used data from high-speed footage of flying snakes to construct a computational model to explain how the undulations provide lift. Crucial to this model was the snake's body's cross-sectional shape, which resembles an extended frisbee or flying disc.

To comprehend this significant body shape, one must first appreciate what gives a frisbee its exceptional ability to fly. That is, when a frisbee is spun, it increases the air pressure underneath it and creates suction on top, which lifts the disc into the air.

A gliding snake pretty much does the same thing. To help create the same type of pressure differential across its body, the snake undulates from side to side, producing low pressure above its back and high pressure beneath its belly. The result? An elevated snake that can float through the air.

Less means more

Computer model of flying snake and its internal LEV structure Jack Socha (1) and Yuchen Gong (2-5)

The scientists looked at several characteristics to discover which were crucial for producing glides, such as the snake's frequency of undulations and the angle of attack it makes with the incoming airflow.