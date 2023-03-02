Ancient ‘folding’ proteins help unravel the mystery of the origin of life

The findings contribute to unraveling the mystery of how life first appeared on Earth- but that's not all. Given that amino acids have been discovered in comets and asteroids, the research may also have significance for encountering life on other planets.

How did life start from nothing?

Even though the primordial Earth had hundreds of amino acids, all living things use the same 20 of these compounds. Science has struggled to pinpoint what's so special—if anything—about those 20 'canonical' amino acids.

"We're trying to find out what was so special about our canonical amino acids," said co-author Stephen Fried in a press release who is a chemist at Johns Hopkins University. "Were they selected for any particular reason?"

By combining a set of amino acids that were particularly abundant before life first appeared on Earth, the researchers could recreate the synthesis of proteins 4 billion years ago in the lab.

Some amino acids are thought to have come from meteorites that struck the planet more frequently than they do now. Others may have been created when ultraviolet (UV) light from the Sun reacted with molecules in the atmosphere of the time.

The team's investigations revealed that a form of natural selection was occurring even in the absence of life.

Significantly, the amino acids most adapted for 'folding proteins' into shapes essential to vital functions tend to be integrated into the biochemistry of ancient organic compounds. In this way, such compounds had a better chance of survival. Over time, more chemical molecules with these favorable characteristics for life emerged.