NASA's Curiosity rover spots a foot-long meteorite on Mars

What's the fuss about? Indeed, Curiosity has spotted several meteorites before, but as the team mentioned in a tweet - "a change in scenery's always nice."

A close-up of Cacao as viewed through Curiosity’s ChemCam instrument. The red circle represents part of the meteorite targeted by the instrument’s laser. NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

The panorama is stitched from 19 individual images

And Cacao is distinct from its surroundings. Unlike the red oxide-covered surroundings, the meteorite is dark grey and metallic-looking. Curiosity's Mast Camera, or Mastcam, took the panorama with its 100-millimeter focal length lens. The panorama is made up of 19 images stitched together after being sent to Earth, said a release. The color has been adjusted to match lighting conditions as the human eye would perceive them on Earth.

Cacao contains evidence of having passed through an atmosphere composed of regmaglypts, grooves, and pits on iron meteorites. The regmaglypts are likely created by vortices of hot gas that melted the rock as it passed through the atmosphere, Universe Today stated.

A more zoomed-in close-up of Cacao as viewed through ChemCam; the red targets are where the instrument’s laser zapped this meteorite. NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

How old is Cacao?

However, the team stressed that there was no way to date the meteorites, and they could have been there for millions of years.

Universe Today also traced Cacao's likely history. Several iron-nickel meteorites hail from the cores of " shattered planetesimals" that formed in the early Solar System. Like Earth, they, too formed a core of dense iron and nickel. But, they were shattered into asteroids as life as a planetesimal was risky.