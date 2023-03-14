New footage of two of the planet's biggest icebergs released

The summer team captured the A81's entry into the Weddell Sea from the air as they departed from the local BAS Halley Research Station. The new images reveal the iceberg's dynamic nature and how it was surrounded by smaller icebergs that also broke off.

A81 broke free when Chasm-1, a colossal ice fissure, traversed the entire Brunt ice shelf. While this calving is a naturally occurring phenomenon along the Antarctic coastline, A81 does stand (or float) as the second major iceberg in the region in the past two years.

Earth's biggest iceberg: The team got within 500 meters of the A76a Chris Auckland (BAS)

"This was a calving we knew was coming... High-precision GPS instruments, as well as satellite data, have been used to monitor the widening of the chasm, and in 2016 BAS took the precaution of moving the Halley Research Station inland to protect it," said Glaciologist Dr. Oliver Marsh in a press statement, who studies the Brunt Ice Shelf and has just returned from Halley Research Station.

The BAS carefully followed A81's path after breaking from the ice shelf, initially spinning around. It has been drifting ever since, traveling 150 kilometers from its point of origin to the south Atlantic basin. Scientists anticipate that it will move westward in the same manner as earlier icebergs swept by the powerful Antarctic Coastal Current.