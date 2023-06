Scientists have finally drilled into Earth's mantle by going nearly a mile beneath the ocean floor at an underwater mountain in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

This is according to a report by the Washington Post published on Tuesday.

The event was a record-breaking achievement by an ocean drilling vessel called the JOIDES Resolution.

It should be noted that the scientists did not technically drill into the mantle, and the hole isn’t the deepest ever drilled beneath the ocean floor. Instead, researchers decided to dig at a particular “tectonic window” in the North Atlantic where the rocks of the mantle have been pushed close to the surface.