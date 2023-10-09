For the first time, fossil snake traces found in South Africa

Researchers have uncovered an exceptionally well-preserved trace fossil of a snake in South Africa for the first time.

Snake fossils have been found in the United Kingdom, Portugal, and the United States. Some prehistoric snake fossils date back to the late Jurassic era, around 150 million years ago.

However, paleontologists have uncovered no evidence of surface fossilized snake traces thus far.

Charles Helm from Nelson Mandela University in South Africa and Hayley Cawthra from the Council for Geoscience in South Africa detailed this remarkable discovery in their article for The Conversation.

The fossilized trail was uncovered in the Walker Bay Nature Reserve, some 100 kilometers southeast of Cape Town, and was left by puff adder snake species (Bitis arietans).