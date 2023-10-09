For the first time, fossil snake traces found in South Africa

For the first time, fossil snake traces found in South AfricaThe fossilized trail was uncovered in the Walker Bay Nature Reserve near Cape Town.Mrigakshi Dixit| Oct 09, 2023 07:24 AM ESTCreated: Oct 09, 2023 07:24 AM ESTsciencePuff adderEcoPic/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Researchers have uncovered an exceptionally well-preserved trace fossil of a snake in South Africa for the first time.Snake fossils have been found in the United Kingdom, Portugal, and the United States. Some prehistoric snake fossils date back to the late Jurassic era, around 150 million years ago.However, paleontologists have uncovered no evidence of surface fossilized snake traces thus far. Charles Helm from Nelson Mandela University in South Africa and Hayley Cawthra from the Council for Geoscience in South Africa detailed this remarkable discovery in their article for The Conversation.The fossilized trail was uncovered in the Walker Bay Nature Reserve, some 100 kilometers southeast of Cape Town, and was left by puff adder snake species (Bitis arietans). See Also Related Ancient fossil trackways show evidence of raptor-prey attack in Pleistocene Europe Oldest Ever Fossil Tracks Discovered in the Grand Canyon “As this is a world first, our research team was obliged to create a new ichnogenus and ichnospecies, Anguinichnus linearis, to describe the distinctive pattern in the sand registered by the puff adder,” they wrote. A comprehensive analysis revealed that the trace fossil originates from the Pleistocene epoch, likely formed between 93,000 and 83,000 years ago.Trace fossil found with buffalo’s tracksDuring the examination, the team stumbled upon something unusual. They observed that a long-horned buffalo, now an extinct species, had traversed the same dune surface shortly after the snake left its imprint.“We know this because one of the buffalo’s tracks is superimposed on the puff adder trace, slightly deforming it,” they mentioned in the article. The puff adder and long-horned buffalo footprints were spotted on the exposed surface of a loose slab measuring 3 meters in length and 2.6 meters in width. This block had been dislodged and plummeted from the cliffs above, eventually landing on the shore.The locomotion of puff adderSnakes' movements produce unique and visible markings or traces on the surface. Puff adders are bulky snakes that normally grow to reach less than a meter in length when fully grown.Puff adders push themselves against the ground via a rectilinear motion involving a series of muscular contractions.These snakes have unique belly scales known as scutes or ventral scales that allow them to grasp the ground while moving. These scales provide grip and keep the snake from slipping across surfaces.The researchers concluded, “The newly described puff adder traces help fill a gap in the Pleistocene trace fossil record from the region. More than 350 vertebrate tracksites have been identified, of mammals, birds and reptiles. Most of these sites were registered on dune surfaces, which have now become cemented into aeolianites and re-exposed. Our latest find is yet another global first for the Cape South Coast.”The findings were reported in the journal Ichnos. Study abstract:Snakes form a large, familiar, and distinctive component of the world’s reptile fauna, with a rich body fossil record stretching back to the Jurassic. The sparse, minimal, and questionable evidence of snake traces in the ichnological record is, therefore surprising. Extant snakes in southern Africa employ three types of locomotion—rectilinear, sidewinding, and undulatory, all of which result in distinctive, recognizable traces. A site exhibiting convincing evidence of rectilinear motion, probably made by a puff adder, has been identified in Pleistocene aeolianites on South Africa’s Cape south coast. A new ichnogenus and ichnospecies, Anguinichnus linearis, have been erected to describe this trace. A new suite of optically stimulated luminescence (OSL) ages from aeolianites from the De Kelders Cave locality, 1.4 km to the south, suggests that the site dates to ∼93–83 ka. Trace fossil evidence of sidewinding and undulatory motion is more equivocal and open to alternative interpretations. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You AI chatbot encouraged 21-year-old to assassinate the QueenImproved ICEs or all-in on EVs: which is better for the future?How air quality systems could solve the biodiversity crisisKawasaki brings out world's first strong hybrid motorcycleToo hot to fly? 