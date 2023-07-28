Forest fungi can eat and dissolve plastics, much like they do with bark

Certain fungi found in forests munch on trees and fallen logs to break down and digest the carbon within their wood and excrete it as carbon dioxide. According to a new study published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One and reported by Live Science Thursday, they can do the same thing with polluting plastics.

White-rot fungi can use enzymes, proteins that accelerate the chemical reactions that take place within cells, to disintegrate the plastics found on all corners of our planet. Needless to say, this is a very useful quality.

Used against polymers

"We were thinking, if these fungi can decay these decay-resistant hardwoods, and lignin particularly… they have some weapons with them to decay some other polymers as well," such as polyethylene, or plastic, study co-author Renuka Attanayake, a plant pathology professor at the University of Kelaniya in Sri Lanka, told Live Science.