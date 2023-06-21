Forget peeing, now you can spit on a home pregnancy stick

Forget peeing, now you can spit on a home pregnancy stickThe saliva test is 95% accurate, slightly less than pee-on-stick ones.Sejal Sharma| Jun 21, 2023 06:47 AM ESTCreated: Jun 21, 2023 06:47 AM ESTscienceSalistickFacebook Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.World’s first pregnancy test that uses saliva to determine if a person is with a child or not, is now available in Superdrug stores across the United Kingdom and Ireland.Called SaliStick, the person using the wand has to first pool saliva in their mouth and insert the collection foam, immersion end of the wand, for at least 90 seconds and rotate it in intervals. Once the indicator has changed color, the user has to connect the collection foam to the analytical unit horizontally.The wand gives a result within 5 to 15 minutes.Salistick packagingFacebook The product has been developed in a partnership between Abingdon Health and Salignostics Ltd. See Also Related Chances of pregnancy might be reduced in women engaged in shift work Artificial womb: Video shows what pregnancy may be like in the future The mechanism of an at-home pregnancy testHuman chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) is a hormone that is found in a pregnant person’s urine, blood, and saliva. The hormone goes on to form the placenta and is produced by the cells surrounding the growing embryo. The increase in levels of hCG, especially in the first eight to 10 weeks of pregnancy, is usually a good sign, as it determines how the pregnancy and the fetus are developing.Most home pregnancy tests are usually wand-shaped and require one to pee on a stick. The results appear on the stick after a few minutes. It’s positive if the test detects hCG levels in one’s urine, and negative if there are no pregnancy hormones present.Peeing on a stick, apart from a blood test, is a conventional method of determining if one is pregnant. However, it can’t be performed, say in a subway or a restaurant. Chris Yates, CEO of Abingdon Health, commented in a press release: “This exciting innovation offers women the opportunity to test for pregnancy in a cleaner, more straightforward, and easier way, and is a long overdue development in the pregnancy testing market. We are excited to be partnering with Salignostics and we look forward to continuing to work with them to bring innovative self-test products to market.”The test is 95 percent accurateAccording to New Atlas, clinical trials were held involving over 300 women. The test was found to be 95 percent accurate, slightly less than home urine tests when taken on the first day of a missed period. SaliStick also has an app that will let the pregnant person share their results digitally with loved ones. Safe to say the app will not be used by people who don’t wish to be pregnant in the first place. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Next-generation space superfood inspired by Japan’s aging populationDoes consciousness create the universe? A new book makes the startling claimIntel will soon start shipping its 12-qubit quantum processorChinese researchers turn to $1 adhesive to counter billion-dollar laser weapon from the USThe 'world's first space factory' has successfully been deployedA startup turns e-waste into solar lanterns to solve Nigeria’s frequent power outage problemChina's photonic quantum computer is 180 million times faster says 'father of quantum''Green light' given for first thorium molten salt nuclear reactor in ChinaBloomX: Artificial pollination tech is revolutionizing how our growing planet gets fedCould seaweed bricks provide the key to more sustainable construction at sea? Job Board