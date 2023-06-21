Forget peeing, now you can spit on a home pregnancy stick

World’s first pregnancy test that uses saliva to determine if a person is with a child or not, is now available in Superdrug stores across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Called SaliStick, the person using the wand has to first pool saliva in their mouth and insert the collection foam, immersion end of the wand, for at least 90 seconds and rotate it in intervals. Once the indicator has changed color, the user has to connect the collection foam to the analytical unit horizontally.

The wand gives a result within 5 to 15 minutes.

Salistick packaging Facebook

The product has been developed in a partnership between Abingdon Health and Salignostics Ltd.