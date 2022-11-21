The origin of the Moon: 5 theories to explain the formation of Earth’s natural satellite

The relation of the phases of the Moon with its revolution around Earth. Wikimedia Commons/Orion 8

The Moon is known to be the cause of ocean tides due to the gravitational attraction it exerts on Earth.

This force also helps stabilize the Earth’s axial tilt. If the Moon didn't exist, the Earth’s axial tilt could vary so much that we could experience much stronger climatic effects, such as no seasons, and more extreme weather, such as more frequent ice ages.

But how did the Moon get there in the first place?

When did the Moon form?

The formation of the Moon took place about 4.5 billion years ago, about 30-50 million years after the formation of the Solar System.

Scientists were able to calculate this thanks to lunar rock samples taken by NASA astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin during the Apollo 11 mission in July 1969.

How did the Moon form?

There are several Moon formation theories.

The most accepted theory states that a Mars-sized protoplanet, sometimes known as Theia, collided with the Earth. The debris and vapor that derived from the impact collected in orbit around Earth through strong gravitational forces and eventually formed the Moon.

This is called the giant-impact hypothesis or Theia impact. It was developed in the 1970s, and it is mostly supported by chemical evidence.

Giant impact hypothesis. Wikimedia Commons/Citronade

An alternative impact theory from researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel posits that the Moon was created from multiple, smaller impacts between the Earth and other bodies (most likely asteroids).

This theory states that, as collisions were very common in the early stages of the Solar System, it is likely that they formed a debris disk around the proto-Earth, which later evolved into a small moonlet. More collisions created more debris, which created other moonlets. Eventually, these moonlets could have merged together into one big moon.