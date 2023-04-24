Scientists unearth 230-million-year-old fossil of ancient reptile with beak-like mouth in Wyoming

Paleontologists have discovered the peculiar fossilized remains of a million-year-old reptile that was distantly related to modern-day crocodiles and birds.

During the late Triassic period, between 250 and 227 million years ago, this herbivorous reptile dominated parts of Wyoming – from where the fossils were found. The newly described species belong to the rhynchosaur group, an extinct herbivorous reptile.

A reptile with a beak-like mouth

The remains were discovered in Wyoming's Southern Bighorn Mountains from the well-known Triassic geological formation, known as the Popo Agie Formation.

“This is an exciting place to do fieldwork because this geological formation hasn’t really been studied in nearly a century,” said David Lovelace, a UW–Madison vertebrate paleontologist and author on the paper, in an official statement.

A total of five rhynchosaur specimens were found in the exposed rock parts of the formation in the northern Rocky Mountains. Upper and lower jawbones were among the identified fragments belonging to this new species.

After closely inspecting the fragments with a CT scanner, the team found that this squat reptile had a parrot-like beak. Interestingly, unlike the other creatures that roamed the world during this period, it was not a massive beast. The fossil specimen indicates that an adult would have weighed between 11 to 15 pounds (five and seven kilograms) and measured nearly two feet long.