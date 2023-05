At an altitude of 13,123 feet (4,000 meters) above sea level in the Tibet Autonomous Region in southwest China, Chinese scientists have unearthed an amazing discovery of fossils from the prehistoric deep-sea predator known as Himalayasaurus. The discovery illuminates the Mesozoic Era's evolution of life in the area.

Near Gangkar Town in Dingri County, which is around 600 miles (100 kilometers) from the mountaineering base camp of Mt. Qomolangma, popularly known as Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world, two specimens of Himalayasaurus fossils were discovered. This most recent discovery advances our knowledge of the largest prehistoric animal discovered on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.