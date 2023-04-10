Fossil jaw unveils Ice Age dire wolves in Canada, rewriting history

Published in the Journal of Quaternary Science, the study’s process and wolf identification were challenging for the researchers. The fossil, which dates back 25 to 50 million years ago, only consists of one badly crushed jaw with some remaining teeth.

"It had never been fully described," said evolutionary biologist Ashley Reynolds, lead author of the study. "This had never been done for this specimen."

"We could tell pretty clearly right away it was a member of the dog family, about the size of a wolf," Reynolds adds. Hence, it was either a dire or a grey wolf. They can be distinguished based on their teeth, but this animal was too old.

"When an animal gets really old, it starts to wear down its teeth, and this can mean that features of the teeth get worn away," Reynolds said.

Comparison of Canis lupus and Canis dirus right dentaries with ROMVP 71618. Reynolds et al.

They were bigger than grey wolves

Although dire wolves typically grow larger than grey wolves, this individual was within both species' normal size range. So the researchers tried a different approach. The scientists utilized a computer tool to assess the shape of the fossil by taking measurements along its outline. They compared it to values they knew from dire and grey wolves.