How significant is age? Although we may not care much, knowing the accurate age is critical in science. For example, a lack of understaning about the exact age of fossils may lead to gaps in the evolutionary understanding of ancient creatures, like dinosaurs.

That said, several years ago, scientists were examining a large geological rock formation in Utah, when they discovered the fossil remains of a one-of-a-kind dinosaur species.

This stunningly preserved fossil in the rock formation belonged to the world's largest raptor. However, uncertainities about the exact age of the dinosaur Utahraptor remained. Now a new study estimates that the fossil is 10 million years older than previously thought.