Scientists have unveiled a gripping prehistoric battle preserved in an extraordinary 125-million-year-old fossil, according to a study published in Scientific Reports on July 18.

The discovery captures a moment when a carnivorous mammal took on a larger plant-eating dinosaur, challenging the belief that dinosaurs were largely unopposed by their mammal counterparts during the Cretaceous era.

This mammal preyed on dinosaurs

"The two animals are locked in mortal combat, intimately intertwined, and it's among the first evidence to show actual predatory behavior by a mammal on a dinosaur," said co-author Dr. Jordan Mallon, palaeobiologist with the Canadian Museum of Nature, in a press release.