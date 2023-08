Back in the 1990s, a retired poultry farmer gathered rock slabs from a neighboring quarry for the construction of a garden wall in New South Wales.

Among them, the farmer came across one mysterious-looking rock, which he later handed over to the Australian Museum in Sydney in 1997.

It turned out to be a 240-million-year-old fossil record of an unknown amphibian species.

The University of New South Wales investigated the fossil for years and has now officially described Arenaerpeton supinatus, a newly discovered species.

According to the official press release, the name means "supine sand creeper."

The well-preserved fossil exhibits the outlines of its skin and a nearly complete skeleton. The newly discovered species is a member of the temnospondyls, a group of prehistoric creatures that existed before and during the period of the dinosaurs.