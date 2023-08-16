Fossil of scimitar-clawed ancient reptile found in Brazil

The fossilized remnants of numerous plants and animals discovered in various regions of the world offer us with a glimpse into the long-lost ancient world.

Paleontologists have now uncovered a new species of prehistoric reptile that provides unique evolutionary insights into the pterosaurs' early ancestors.

The ancient critter has been dubbed Venetoraptor gassenae which lived in Brazil during the Triassic epoch.

The fossil examination was led by paleontologists from the Universidade Federal de Santa Maria, So Joo do Polêsine, Brazil.

This now-extinct animal belonged to the rabbit-like reptile family called lagerpetid, which paved the way for the emergence of pterosaurs.