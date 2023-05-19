Rare 450-million-year-old sea scorpion fossil discovered in China

In China, scientists have stumbled across a fossil of a rare ancient sea scorpion. It has the potential to shed new light on the extinct eurypterid group to which the fossils belong.

The study was led by the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (NIGPAS).

Archopterus anjiensis is the name given to this newly identified species, and it is known to be the earliest recorded sea scorpion fossil discovered in the country.

Reportedly, the 450-million-year-old Ordovician fossil was discovered in the Wenchang Formation of Anji County in Zhejiang Province, South China.

Fascinatingly, this 15-cm-long extinct species was a fierce ocean predator, despite its small size. "Archopterus anjiensis is characterized by a parabolic carapace, Hughmilleria-type prosomal appendages, vase-shaped metastoma, and a three-segmented type A (female) genital appendage, estimated to be 15 cm long," said WANG Han, first author of the study, in an official statement.