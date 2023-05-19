Rare 450-million-year-old sea scorpion fossil discovered in China

Rare 450-million-year-old sea scorpion fossil discovered in ChinaThe Ordovician fossil was discovered in the Wenchang Formation of Anji County in Zhejiang Province, South China.Mrigakshi Dixit| May 19, 2023 03:21 AM ESTCreated: May 19, 2023 03:21 AM ESTscienceReconstruction of Archopterus anjiensis.YANG Dinghua Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.In China, scientists have stumbled across a fossil of a rare ancient sea scorpion. It has the potential to shed new light on the extinct eurypterid group to which the fossils belong. The study was led by the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (NIGPAS). Archopterus anjiensis is the name given to this newly identified species, and it is known to be the earliest recorded sea scorpion fossil discovered in the country.Reportedly, the 450-million-year-old Ordovician fossil was discovered in the Wenchang Formation of Anji County in Zhejiang Province, South China. Fascinatingly, this 15-cm-long extinct species was a fierce ocean predator, despite its small size. "Archopterus anjiensis is characterized by a parabolic carapace, Hughmilleria-type prosomal appendages, vase-shaped metastoma, and a three-segmented type A (female) genital appendage, estimated to be 15 cm long," said WANG Han, first author of the study, in an official statement. Related Scientists date back fossil of largest raptor dinosaur to 135 million years Why do these fossils have a golden shine? New study reveals origins of preservation See Also The species most likely thrived in deep water at depths of several hundred meters. The study highlights this newly described species as a rare find, as only 12 Ordovician eurypterids have been found and documented globally. According to the research, eurypterids are an extinct group of Paleozoic chelicerate arthropods.This unusual fossil discovery could shed light on the early evolution of eurypterid species that, million years ago, occupied parts of the Gondwana supercontinent. The eurypterids appeared for the first time during the Ordovician geological period. The official statement highlights that they “attained their maximum diversity during the late Silurian and early Devonian and became extinct at the end of Permian.” Most Popular Due to their unusual morphology and ecological diversity, eurypterids occupied almost every place on Earth, from marine to freshwater and even terrestrial environments. As a result, scientists believe they are critical to understanding the "transition of ecological environments in the Paleozoic."This site also yielded fossils of other marine life that once thrived in the deep sea, such as sponges. "The specimen is preserved, together with diverse sponges, graptolites and occasional nautiloids, in a 10 m thick shale of marine deep-water setting," noted the study. The results have been published in the Journal of Paleontology.Study abstract:An early form of eurypterids (Chelicerata), Archopterus anjiensis n. gen. n. sp., is described from the uppermost Ordovician Wenchang Formation of Anji County, Zhejiang Province, South China. It is the earliest record of eurypterids in China and likely the oldest representative of the Adelophthalmidae. The species, represented by a single specimen, is diagnosed by a ventrally preserved prosoma with a parabolic carapace, Hughmilleria-type prosomal appendages, a short vase-shaped metastoma, and a three-segmented type A (female) genital appendage. The specimen is preserved, together with diverse sponges, graptolites and occasional nautiloids, in a 10 m thick shale of marine deep-water setting. This finding extends the stratigraphic range of adelophthalmids from the previously recorded early Silurian into the Late Ordovician (some 10 million years older) and supports an earlier cryptic phase of eurypterid evolution in Gondwana. 'Let's build the ring': How a 360-degree image posted on Facebook inspired an ambitious sci-fi filmHard drive storage will soon become part of computing history, says expertiPhone killer? New AI-wearable Humane hopes to make smartphones obsoleteTree roots caused mass extinctions of the past -- like humans today?NASA's Curiosity: Martian rocks are advancing our search for extraterrestrial lifeThese robots travel through underground pipes to help fix blockagesBill Gates: Natrium power plant, 'next nuclear breakthrough' might be ready by 2030The collab' you didn't see coming: science and the BibleChina flexes military muscle, drills 'carrier killer' missiles near US naval baseSpider-like robotic AI arms can be attached to and controlled by humans