Mistakenly identified fossil revealed Indian subcontinent formed later

As said in the release, when the University of Florida researchers visited the location last year, they found an object that appeared to have severely decayed—quite rare for a fossil. In addition, the area is covered in enormous bee nests, and the mark discovered by scientists in 2020 closely matched the remains of these enormous hives.

“As soon as I looked at it, I thought something’s not right here,” said Joseph Meert, a UF professor of geology and expert on the area's geology. “The fossil was peeling off the rock.”

Meert collaborated on the investigation with his graduate students Samuel Kwafo, Ananya Singha, and University of Rajasthan professor Manoj Pandit. Their study was published in Gondwana Research on January 19.

Large beehives cling to the underside of rocks near the caves. As they decay, they briefly resemble fossils from half a billion years ago. Joe Meert

Zircon was used

As Meert suggested, the data points to the rocks' age being closer to one billion years. Meert and his team used the radioactive disintegration of zircon (tiny crystals) to determine real dating. Additionally, the rocks' magnetic signature, which records details about the Earth's magnetic field at the time of their formation, closely resembles formations with a billion years' worth of certainty.

“You might say, ‘Okay, well, what's the big deal if they are 550 million or a billion years old?’ Well, there are lots of implications,” Meert said.

“One has to do with the paleogeography at the time, what was happening to continents, where the continents were located, how they were assembled. And it was a period when life was going through a major change, from very simple fossils to more complex fossils.”