Fossil treasure trove found in wastewater pipe dig

Researchers in New Zealand have stumbled on 266 fossil species in an Auckland wastewater pipe dig, an area that was completely hidden from paleontologists making the discovery a very pleasant surprise. The find is notably one of the richest and most diverse groups of three-million-year-old fauna ever found in the small nation and will likely lead to at least ten previously unknown species being discovered.

This is according to a press release published on Sunday.

An unexpected find

The rare finds date from 2020 when Auckland’s Watercare workers were doing construction for a significant upgrade of the major pipeline that brings raw sewage for treatment from the central city. The workers accidentally hit an ancient shell bed and once informed of the fossil deposit’s significance proceeded to provide a huge heap of shelly sand so that paleontologists could search through it uncovering precious finds.