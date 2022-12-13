In a first, scientist discovers fossilized cockroach sperm in 30-million-year-old amber

The 30-million-year-old specimen is the only cockroach of its variety, ectocbiid, to be discovered in amber from the Dominican Republic. Which is interesting as it has no living descendants in the Dominican or West Indies.

"It has long spines, used for defense, on its legs, especially the hind legs. Also of interest is the sperm bundle containing spermatozoa with dark acrosomes, structures covering the head of the sperm, since fossil sperm are rare," Poinar said.

Poinar's findings were published in the journal Biologica this month.

Supella dominicana. George Poinar Jr

It is a known fact that cockroaches are the world's oldest pests. Their extraordinary resilience helps them survive in temperatures below freezing, and can even withstand pressures of up to 900 times their body weight, said Poinar.

There are more than 4,000 species of roaches crawling all over the Earth. Fortunately, only 30 types of those share a 'home' with humans. Unfortunately, all of them are considered pests.

“So what caused these cockroaches to become extinct when it is so difficult to get rid of them today?” wondered Poinar.

Because they don't care about walking through sewage or decaying matter, Poinar stated that roaches are likely to contaminate the surfaces they touch.