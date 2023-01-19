Fossilized dinosaur eggs: Nature’s way of telling dinosaur stories

Now, that's a pretty big claim and needs a lot of evidence to prove it, right? Well, scientists believe the answer lies in studying fossilized dinosaur eggs and bones.

What is a fossilized dinosaur egg?

One may think that eggs are very delicate, but that isn't really true. Try breaking an eggshell into smaller and smaller pieces, and you’ll realize how hard they actually are. Eggs and eggshells have evolved for millions of years to endure harsh environmental conditions in order to keep the embryo inside safe.

Thanks to the process of fossilization, we can study dinosaur eggs, even though they were laid millions of years ago. But how exactly are fossils made, and how did the dinosaur eggs become fossils?

Fossils are formed as a result of sedimentation – small particles (sediment) of rock start covering the organic material, in our case, eggs. Over time, as more sediment layers build up on top, the bottom layers around the eggs begin to compact and become hard rock after thousands of years. Millions of years later, these ancient soils (called paleosols) are sometimes revealed because of erosion. In these paleosols, clusters of fossilized dinosaur eggs can be found.

Dinosaurs used to lay eggs in many places, including ancient floodplains, dunes, and beaches – the places where most egg fossils have been found. It is highly unlikely that you’ll find a dinosaur egg on your nearby beach, but still, you can almost feel their ancient presence in these places.

When were the first fossilized dinosaur eggs discovered and recorded?

It all started with the series of Central Asiatic expeditions of the American Museum of Natural History. These expeditions were led by Chapman Andrews in the 1920s. The first of these expeditions left New York in march 1921 to sail to China. On this expedition, the group found some fossilized eggshells in the Gobi in southern Mongolia, along with many other mammal and dinosaur fossils. It wasn’t until the following year (1923), when the group returned, that whole eggs were found, along with eggs that were part of nests.

Fossilized eggs of a Hadrosaur dinosaur xijian/iStock

When Andrews returned, everyone wanted to know about the dinosaur eggs he had found. Although scientifically recorded for the first time, this wasn’t the first time someone had found fossilized dinosaur eggs.

Jean-Jacques Pouech had found dinosaur eggshells decades before Andrews in 1859. But, he didn’t call them dinosaur eggs, and in fact, thought they belonged to a giant bird; therefore, no one gave the discovery any importance. In 1989, after having read the accounts of Pouech’s discovery of eggshells, French paleontologists Eric Buffeataut and Jean Le Loeuff retraced Pouech’s steps and found the original site of his findings. They confirmed that the fragments truly were dinosaur eggshells. When they came back, Buffetaut and Le Loeuff published their findings in a 1994 paper and set the record straight.