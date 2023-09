Plesiosaurs were a group of ancient marine reptiles that existed from the early Triassic Period to the late Cretaceous Period.

These creatures possessed unique physical morphology that helped them adapt to life in the ocean.

Their fossil remains revealed a long neck, a barrel-shaped torso, and four paddle-like flippers. The long neck took up a large percentage of their entire body length and comprised several vertebrae, allowing for flexible movement underwater.

Paleontologists have been particularly curious in unraveling the evolutionary mystery behind their remarkably long necks, setting them apart from other marine creatures.

A new study led by an international team of experts from the United Kingdom and China has now illuminated the origins of their extraordinarily elongated necks.