Fossils of huge ancient lizard with spiky armor skin recovered in Australia

It’s time for some major "throwback Thursday" — albeit a prehistoric one.

Fossil remains have revealed the existence of bizarre and bulky skink in ancient times.

This newly discovered skink, a kind of reptile, closely resembles some modern-day lizards, notably shingle backs (also known as "sleepy lizards") found in Australia.

Researchers at Flinders University studied the fossil remains of this largest skink ever recorded.

Tiliqua frangens, or Frangens for short is the name given to this extinct gigantic skink species. Frangens is a Latin term that means "break into pieces" and refers to this species' strong prey-capturing mouth.