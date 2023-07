An international team of researchers has observed evidence of puberty in prehistoric vertebrate species.

Researchers from China, Japan, and Germany studied the fossil remains of Keichousaurus, a 240-million-year-old Triassic-period marine reptile. This small marine reptile existed in what is now China.

They claim that evidence of puberty has been noted in an extinct fossilized animal for the first time. The study sheds fresh light on the sexual development of prehistoric reptiles.

Examination of the bones

The remnants of this species were discovered buried in Triassic sedimentary strata in southwestern China.

Apart from this, several remains of this species belonging to different individuals have been unearthed. As per the official release, these well-preserved fossils even included the remains of embryos.