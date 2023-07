A groundbreaking discovery in New Zealand has unveiled the fossils of a previously unknown species of penguin, shedding light on the seabird fauna of Te Riu-a-Māui Zealandia, according to a press release.

Led by Dr. Daniel Thomas and his team from Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa Massey University, the research marks an important milestone in understanding the evolutionary history of penguins and their connection to the vibrant ecosystem of Aotearoa.

The fossils, which include nearly complete adult and fledged juvenile skulls of the little penguin lineage, were found in three-million-year-old sediments within the southern Taranaki region of Te Ika-a-Māui North Island.