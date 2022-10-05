Found in space, laughing gas could mean life - Here's why

The results were published in The Astrophysical Journal on October 4.

Schwieterman led a team of researchers in the study that determined how much nitrous oxide living things on a planet similar to Earth could possibly produce. They then created models that simulated the planet's orbit around various types of stars and calculated the amount of N2O that could be detected by an observatory like the James Webb Space Telescope.

“In a star system like TRAPPIST-1, the nearest and best system to observe the atmospheres of rocky planets, you could potentially detect nitrous oxide at levels comparable to CO2 or methane,” Schwieterman said.

Habitable zone of TRAPPIST-1 and the Solar System. NASA

Nitrous oxide, or N2O, is a gas that is produced in a variety of ways by living things. Other nitrogen molecules are continuously converted by microorganisms into N2O through a metabolic process that can produce useful cellular energy.

“Life generates nitrogen waste products that are converted by some microorganisms into nitrates. In a fish tank, these nitrates build-up, which is why you have to change the water,” Schwieterman said.

“However, under the right conditions in the ocean, certain bacteria can convert those nitrates into N2O,” Schwieterman said. “The gas then leaks into the atmosphere.”

It is difficult to detect elsewhere

N2O can be found in an atmosphere and still not be a sign of life. This was taken into account in the modeling of Schwieterman's group. For instance, lightning can produce a small amount of nitrous oxide. However, lightning also produces nitrogen dioxide, giving astrobiologists a hint that the gas was produced by non-living meteorological or geological processes.