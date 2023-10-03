Fridman and Zuckerberg record world's first Metaverse podcast

The Lex Fridman Podcast, hosted by Fridman, an AI researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, usually takes place in a face-to-face conversational format. And in his latest podcast episode starring Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it seemed like the two were in the same room but not quite.

Sitting miles apart, in what was possibly the world’s first interview in the Metaverse – a virtual reality-based social media platform – Fridman and Zuckerberg’s avatars interacted with each other as though sitting in the same dark room. The real-life Fridman and Zuckerberg wore Meta Quest Pro headsets. All was possible due to Meta’s "codec avatars" developed by the company’s Reality Labs.