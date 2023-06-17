Frogs have different accents, reveals new study

Researchers at UNSW Sydney and the Australian Museum have analyzed the calls of nearly 700 frogs and have discovered that the individual animals have different accents.

The study was led by Grace Gillard, who completed the project as part of her honors at UNSW, and Dr Jodi Rowley, a herpetologist from UNSW’s Centre for Ecosystem Science and the Australian Museum.

The research was reported in a press release by UNSW on Friday.

“We were surprised by the results, because the link between habitat and variation in animal calls has quite a strong theoretical background,” said Gillard, lead author of the study.