Fukushima NPP has a bigger problem than water release

Japan is releasing wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean after receiving a green light from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). TEPCO, the plant’s operator, started releasing the first batch of 7,800 tons from 10 of the group B tanks, among the least radioactive water at the plant, on August 24.

Over 1 million metric tons of water need to be released over the next 30-40 years. This water is stored in the 1,000 tanks that TEPCO has built. But this is not the biggest problem TEPCO has to tackle.

Removal of melted fuel debris

A significant amount of melted fuel debris is currently inside the nuclear reactors. A TEPCO spokesman told the Associated Press that about 880 tons of radioactive melted nuclear fuel remain inside the reactors. The company has tried using robotic probes to gather information, but the status of the melted debris remains largely unknown, and the amount could be even larger.