As part of its decommissioning process of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Tepco begins releasing the second batch of treated wastewater. A team of international researchers has released a paper stating that the release of wastewater, which will take place over the next 30 years, will have negligible effects on people and the ocean.

The release of this wastewater, which has been treated to remove most of the radioactive elements, has not been without controversy. China was quick to implement a ban on all Japanese seafood, and protests broke out in Seoul, South Korea, questioning the ethical, financial, and health implications of the release of wastewater.