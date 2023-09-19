Full-time remote workers cut carbon footprint by 54 percent

As lockdowns were implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic, almost everyone, with the exception of essential workers like doctors, nurses, and army personnel, found themselves working from home for months, if not years. While many may have rejoiced at the idea of returning to their offices to establish some form of ‘normalcy,’ most of us working from within the comforts of our bed got too cozy.

In an extensive validation for all lovers of WFH, a new study says that the carbon footprint of remote workers is significantly less than that of onsite workers.

The new study, led by researchers from Cornell University and Microsoft, says that remote work employees have 54 percent less carbon footprint. Their research also found that hybrid workers - who fluctuate between working from home and going to their office in a week- who work from home two to four days per week can reduce their carbon footprint by 11 percent to 29 percent.