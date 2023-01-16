Astronomers just detected the furthest atomic hydrogen signal ever

As the statement points out, "this is also the first confirmed detection of strong lensing of 21 cm emission from a galaxy."

Scientists use gravitational lensing to detect the most distant atomic hydrogen radio signal

The 21 cm emission, also known as the hydrogen line, refers to the electromagnetic spectral line created by a change in the energy state of neutral hydrogen atoms. In other words, it is a signal that acts as a telltale sign of atomic hydrogen. It is detectable by low-frequency radio telescopes.

The researchers, who published their findings in a paper in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, detected the faint signal using a combination of the Giant Meterwave Radio Telescope and gravitational lensing.

Gravitational lensing occurs when a massive object, such as a galaxy cluster, causes spacetime to curve around it. This curvature acts like a lens for passing light and magnifies distant galaxies, stars, and signals, meaning they can be more easily detected from Earth.

The hydrogen line is extremely weak, and current telescope technology has been able to detect it 4.1 billion light-years away. That's a relatively small distance, given the fact that atomic hydrogen is one of the key ingredients for star formation and is thought to have been abundant in the early universe.