EV charging stations made of wood? Fireproof coating a new revolution

Mass-engineered timber (MET) could be a carbon-negative, faster, and cheaper solution for future construction. However, it is still flammable when left untreated.

NTU researchers developed a fireproof wood coating that uniquely passes industry tests while retaining the wood's natural beauty.

The coating has already been licensed to a MET supplier, holding promise for new projects.

Concrete, steel, and glass, which pose little fire risk, make up most of the materials used to construct modern buildings. However, the process of creating these materials is very carbon-intensive.

As this issue is increasingly becoming a concern in the construction sector, mass-engineered timber could be a solution. It has a lower carbon footprint than steel and concrete when derived from sustainably managed forests.