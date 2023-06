A new study looked at enormous galactic bubbles of gas at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

The researchers found clues about the properties and formation of the structures

The bubbles are not likely linked to supermassive black holes

The universe is full of unexpected structures and mysteries that have yet to be resolved. Now giant bubbles of high-energy gas around the center of our Milky Way galaxy have revealed some of their secrets.

A new study from a team led by researchers at The Ohio State University has pinpointed some of the unique properties of the shells of these so-called “eRosita bubbles,” named after the eRosita X-ray telescope that was used to discover them in 2020.

The eRosita bubbles are actually similar to another kind of space structure, called Fermi bubbles, first discovered in 2010 by NASA’s Fermi telescope. The eRosita structures are larger and more energized. Known collectively as the “galactic bubbles,” the two shapes can offer scientists much information about the formation of stars and the Milky Way galaxy altogether.