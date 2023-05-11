Galaxies on a collision course may feed supermassive black holes

New research out of Newcastle University published on Thursday reveals that supermassive black holes may be pushed to grow when they find themselves in galaxies that are about to collide with each other.

“Our novel approach looks at hundreds of thousands of distant galaxies with a statistical approach and asks how likely any two galaxies are to be close together and so likely to be on a collision course,” said Sean Dougherty, a postgraduate student at Newcastle University and lead author of the paper.

The researchers produced a new method for determining how likely it is that two galaxies are very close together and are expected to collide in the future, providing the ideal conditions for a black hole to grow. They then applied this technique to hundreds of thousands of galaxies in the distant universe.