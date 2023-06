The cutting-edge James Webb Space Telescope has now provided insights into the evolution of the early universe, which has long remained a mystery.

The new observations have helped pinpoint what sparked the Epoch of Reionization — the period when the opaque universe gradually transitioned to become transparent.

Before diving into the latest study, let’s rewind.

The early universe was a messier place, shrouded in incredibly dense stellar gas that made it appear utterly opaque. And star light couldn't get through the impenetrable gas.

However, things began to shift approximately a billion years after the massive Big Bang. The cloudy gas began to clear up and ultimately became entirely transparent.