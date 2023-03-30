An object initially mistaken as a galaxy was a black hole pointed directly at Earth

Not a radio galaxy but a blazar

According to the researchers, the galaxy, previously classified as a radio galaxy, is now classified as a blazar.

A blazar is an active galactic nucleus (AGN) with a relativistic jet, which travels at a speed close to that of light directed toward an observer. The blazar is an exceptionally high-energy object and is considered one of the most powerful phenomena in the universe.

Meanwhile, another object that was initially mistaken as a galaxy has been identified as a black hole pointed directly at Earth. This object, called SDSS J103027.09+052455.0, was identified using data from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey.

It was initially classified as a galaxy due to its bright nucleus, but observations from the Gran Telescopio Canarias in Spain revealed a black hole surrounded by a disk of gas.

What caused the categorization change?

In PBC J2333.9-2343, the jet changed its direction by an angle of up to 90 degrees, going from being in the plane of the sky to pointing directly towards Earth. This led to the emission of radiation across the entire electromagnetic spectrum, and it caused the galaxy's categorization to change.