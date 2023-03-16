Spotted: Galaxy protocluster in the early universe with hot gas cloud

Overall, the cauldron of gasses related to COSTCO-I seems ahead of its time, burning in a hot, complex state; its temperature somewhat resembling the modern-day intergalactic medium, which has temperature measuring from hundred thousand to more than ten million degrees Celsius, often referred to as the "Warm-Hot Intergalactic Medium" (WHIM).

This was the very first-time astrophysicists discovered a patch of ancient gas with characteristics pretty much similar to the modern-day intergalactic medium; to date, it is the earliest known component of the universe that managed to reach the temperature of the present-day WHIM.

First bubble of the boiling cosmic stew

The research, led by a team from Kavli Institute for the Physics and Mathematics of the Universe (Kavli IPMU, part of the University of Tokyo), is published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

"If we think about the present-day intergalactic medium as a gigantic cosmic stew that is boiling and frothing, then COSTCO-I is probably the first bubble that astronomers have observed, during an era in the distant past when most of the pot was still cold," said Khee-Gan Lee, an assistant professor at Kavli IPMU and co-author of the paper.

COSTCO-I was observed by the team when the universe was only 1/4th of its present age. The total mass of the galaxy protocluster is similar to the mass of more than 400 trillion Sun and is several million lightyears old.