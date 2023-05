A new study has revealed the strange mechanisms by which a galaxy consumed recycled gases to give birth to new stars in the early universe.

Astronomers conducted research on MAMMOTH-1, a massive nebula, which is a cloud of gas and dust that is commonly referred to as a star-forming region in space.

This bright nebula is located in a dense galaxy cluster about 11 billion light-years away from Earth. Close inspection revealed streams of intergalactic gas flowing back into a massive galaxy. Simply put, one of the galaxies in this cluster sucked back material that had previously been spewed out by stellar processes.