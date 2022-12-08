Gamma-ray and meteorites helped life form in outer space, a study suggests

According to a study published in ACS Central Science, scientists led by Yoko Kebukawa, an astrobiologist at Yokohama National University, had previously demonstrated that reactions between simple molecules, such as ammonia and formaldehyde, can synthesize amino acids and other macromolecules when exposed to gamma rays, provided liquid water and heat are required.

Radioactive elements produce gamma rays when they decay

When radioactive elements such as aluminum-26 — known to have existed in early carbonaceous chondrites — decay, they release gamma rays. The process provides the heat required to make biomolecules. Kebukawa wanted to detect the presence of radiation in forming amino acids in early meteorites, as per a release.

In an interview with Vice Motherboard, Kebukawa said, "As far as we know, it is the first time amino acids [have been produced] from formaldehyde and ammonia by gamma rays. We kind of expected that some amino acids would be produced, but the results were much better than expected, with quality and quantity. Various amino acids were produced by gamma-ray, and their amount was significant," she said.

The researchers dissolved formaldehyde and ammonia in water

In their experiment, the researchers dissolved formaldehyde and ammonia in water and sealed the solution in glass tubes. The latter was then irradiated with high-energy gamma rays produced from the decay of Cobalt-60.

The scientists found that the production of α-amino acids, such as alanine, glycine, α-aminobutyric acid, and glutamic acid, and β-amino acids, such as β-alanine and β-aminoisobutyric acid, rose in the irradiated solutions as the total gamma-ray dose increased.