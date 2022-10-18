A newly-observed Gamma-ray burst might be the brightest space explosion ever seen

It was so powerful that scientists could still observe the aftereffects of the explosion, dubbed GRB 221009A, hours after it was first detected.

An "exceptionally long" Gamma-ray burst

Scientists believe the explosion was caused when a star, roughly 2.4 billion light-years away in the Sagitta constellation, collapsed and went supernova before becoming a black hole. The star in question was likely many times larger than our Sun.

“The exceptionally long GRB 221009A is the brightest GRB ever recorded, and its afterglow is smashing all records at all wavelengths,” said Brendan O’Connor, a doctoral student at the University of Maryland and George Washington University in Washington, DC, in a statement.

“Because this burst is so bright and also nearby, we think this is a once-in-a-century opportunity to address some of the most fundamental questions regarding these explosions, from the formation of black holes to tests of dark matter models.”

When the gamma rays and X-rays from GRB 221009A reached our solar system, they first set off detectors installed on space-based observatories, including NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, and the Wind spacecraft. Moments later, they reached ground-based telescopes like the Gemini South telescope in Chile.

The "Brightest Of All Time"

Though GRB 221009A occurred some 2.4 billion light-years away, it's relatively close in astronomical terms. This, in part, accounts for its brightness and how long-lasting the aftermath of the explosion was — the Fermi telescope, for example, still detected the burst more than 10 hours after it was first observed.