How GeForce changed graphics forever, the GPU: what to know

There are two types of GPUs: the graphics card and the embedded graphics processor in a central processing unit. This article focuses on the graphics card and how it grew to be a huge part of computer technology today.

Rack of GPUs PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock

What is a GPU?

Processing units are Integrated circuits that process inputted data. They are made up of cores, the building blocks of computers. Any processing unit comprises cores, and the Graphical Processing Unit (GPU) includes many smaller cores than a Central Processing Unit (CPU).

The GPU has specialized circuits within the cores. These specialized circuits are designed to build an image on a screen as it is being transferred from the CPU to the monitor.

Atari Pong Console wikipedia commons

History of the Graphics Processing Unit

It was first used in the 1970s because RAM was expensive and unreliable. The video game companies began using special circuits to scan the images onto the screen directly. Think of Pong, one of the first game consoles on the market, which had a massive graphics circuit inside.

In the 1980s, there were several improvements, design changes, and miniaturizing of circuitry in general. The first dedicated graphics processors were being built near the decade's end. They took up a great deal of space inside a personal computer. Think of the all-in-one Apple Macintosh, which introduced the first mouse, and it was a large box, mostly filled with graphics circuitry.

Classic Macintosh Computer CC BY-SA 3.0/wikipedia

It was in the 1990s that real steady change was seen across the computer industry in all sectors. The Graphics Card, which had a small dedicated processor, was introduced. Think of the Apple Performa or the Windows personal computer in the mid-decade.

The Apple computers had an integrated video card that ran off the CPU. It was a proprietary system and cost about $1,200. That cost would be a major stumbling block for the company. Windows was something altogether different. It was an operating system that could be placed on any PC other than an Apple. If the person buying the PC was handy, they could build a full Windows PC from components for a bargain price of $600.