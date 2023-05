Antibiotic treatment has been shown to kill harmful bacteria in our gut and other healthy ones. This depletion of good bacteria may harm the health of people fighting diseases such as cancer. Antibiotic treatment may have a negative impact on the body's overall microbiome and may even lead to antibiotic resistance in some cases.

To address these concerns, scientists at SNIPR BIOME company have been working on developing a targeted approach to kill harmful bacteria while saving the essential ones precisely.

SNIPR001, a drug designed to kill E. coli, is currently in the clinical trials phase. It could be given to patients with hematological (blood-related) cancer in the future.