A new milestone in animal-to-human organ transplants in the United States has been achieved.

A gene-edited pig kidney implanted into a brain-dead man on life support has been functioning normally for over a month with no signs of rejection or infection.

This is the "longest period" that a pig kidney has worked within a human body. Surgeons from the New York University Langone Transplant Institute performed the procedure on July 14, 2023.

This significant medical breakthrough holds promise in addressing future challenges related to organ shortages.

“This work demonstrates a pig kidney—with only one genetic modification and without experimental medications or devices—can replace the function of a human kidney for at least 32 days without being rejected,” said Dr Robert Montgomery, who led this surgery, in an official release.