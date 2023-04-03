New gene editing nanoparticles can heal your lungs using magic mRNA

This is a big achievement, as currently, there is no cure for bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, sarcoidosis, and many other lung diseases that are caused by genetic factors.

Delivering life-saving mRNA to mice lungs

In their recently published study, researchers from MIT and UMass claim that they have created lipid nanoparticles that can deliver mRNA encoding healthy proteins to the lungs. This foreign mRNA actually encodes CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing components that replace the faulty disease-causing genes in the lungs with healthy proteins.

Each nanoparticle molecule has a positively charged head and a lipid tail. The former stay linked to the negatively charged mRNA and enables it to escape the cellular structures that eat up foreign particles. Meanwhile, the lipid tail facilitates passage across the cell membrane.

Interestingly, the study authors developed 72 alternative headgroups and 10 different chemical structures for the lipid tails. To determine which of these were most likely to reach the lungs, they checked various combinations of these nanoparticle structures in mice.

Once they figured out the correct nanoparticle structure to target mice lungs, they checked the success rate of the mRNA-carrying molecules using a “stop signal,” which was genetically encoded in mice lungs.

They designed the mRNA CRISPR/Cas9 components to cut the stop signal. Every time the mRNA did this, it triggered a measurable fluorescent signal that indicated the percentage of successful mRNA cell expressions in mice lungs.