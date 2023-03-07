UK and China: Two ends of the spectrum for gene editing embryos

Gene editing is the method that allows scientists to make changes to the DNA sequence, the genetic material of an individual. While this is helpful for those affected by genetic diseases, the method is controversial because it could also be used to introduce changes for specific qualities or traits, which will be passed on to future generations.

Five years ago, He Jiankui, a scientist from Shenzhen, China, claimed that he had created the world's first gene-edited babies. He claimed that by using gene editing, he had introduced genetic changes that made a set of twins, resistant to HIV infections. In 2019, a Chinese court fined He and sentenced him to prison for three years. Upon his release, He plans to set up a clinic in Hong Kong to treat Duchenne Muscule Dystrophy (DMD), another genetic condition.

Gene Editing: To do or not to do?

In the U.K., the 21-member jury expressed their opinions at the Third International Summit on Human Genome Editing. Scientists are of the view that gene editing techniques will mature enough in a few years to be used for making genetic changes that will impact future generations too.

While this would be welcome news for over two million people that live with a genetic condition, in the U.K. alone, it also brings up ethical concerns and how the technology needs to be implemented. Currently, regulations in most countries allow experiments that conduct gene editing of embryos but these never reach the pregnancy stage.