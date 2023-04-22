Gene therapy could help treat millions affected with glaucoma

An industry-academia partnership between Exhaura Limited and Trinity College Dublin has led to the development of gene therapy as a treatment option for glaucoma patients. An eye disorder that can lead to vision loss and blindness, glaucoma affects approximately 80 million people around the world.

Over the past few years, gene therapy research has culminated in multiple drugs that have been approved for use by regulatory authorities. Although this has been a positive step for the approach, the approved drugs have largely targeted rare and ultra-rare genetic conditions. Researchers at Trinity College spent the last years working on a gene therapy that can be used against a commonly occurring disease.

How gene therapy can help glaucoma patients

Glaucoma is a group of eye conditions that can eventually lead to blindness. However, the cause of vision loss in these conditions is the same, damage to the optical nerve caused by a build-up of pressure inside the eye.

The optical nerve is critical to vision since it transmits light signals from the eye to the brain. However, in the case of glaucoma, the build-up of unwanted proteins inside the eye results in the blockage of drainage channels. This leads to the accumulation of fluid inside the eye and the resultant pressure leading to damage to the head of the optical nerve.