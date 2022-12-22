Gene therapy could save children from a rare genetic disease

There's been a trial going on since 2018 by UCSF supported by the FDA, and now the scientists have finally succeeded in saving children from rare genetic diseases.

Infant gene therapy – a breakthrough to save Artemis-SCID children

In a recent medical breakthrough, scientists have discovered how to use gene therapy to treat babies born with Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID), or "bubble boy syndrome," without needing immune-suppressing drugs.

This new innovation has proven to be potentially life-changing for infants suffering from rare diseases, giving them an exponentially improved chance of leading a relatively healthy and normal life.

In recent years, humans have taken great strides in gene therapy research, and this technology provides hope that Artemis-SCID can be cured by permanently correcting defective genes.

The new gene therapy involves introducing healthy cells to an infant's marrow stem cells, thereby providing their bodies with corrected genetic material that may prevent long-term complications or death resulting from standard treatments.

Infant gene therapy trial results in stronger immunity

The trial involves children between the ages of 18 months to 4.5 years. Among them, one was born in Canada and diagnosed at five months, and nine (born in the U.S.) were diagnosed following newborn screening for SCID.

Four patients are of Native American descent, where this disease is more common. During the time of study publication, six children had been followed for at least 24 months.