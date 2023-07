Do you know seven million years ago, humans also used to walk using four limbs? However, today, unlike most other organisms, we can stand straight on two legs and walk upright, but what gives us the ability to do so?

What makes our bones suitable to run bipedally? Surprisingly, even scientists didn’t know the answer to this simple question until recently, when researchers from the University of Texas (UT) at Austin and the New York Genome Center published a study that for the first time revealed the genes that design our skeleton.

The researchers used an AI program to study the genetic sequence of over 30,000 individuals along with more than 39,000 X-ray images of their different body parts. This analysis allowed them to identify genes that have been regulating the shape and symmetry of the human skeleton for thousands of years.